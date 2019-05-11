|
Ronald "Steve" Stephens, age 87, of Alma, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at Woodland Hospice in Mt Pleasant. Funeral services for Ron will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma with Rev. Keith Wise and Rev. Jodie Marie Diehl officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the Assoc. Ron was born January 6, 1932 in St. Louis, Michigan the son of Eugene and Florence (Mann) Stephens. He was a 1950 graduate of St. Louis High School and a veteran of the Korean War where he served as a fighter pilot in the Navy from 1952 until his honorable discharge in 1954. He married June Murray on December 1, 1952 in New Jersey just before shipping out to North Korea. After returning home from the service Ron went to work for General Motors in Lansing retiring in 1986 after 30 years of service to the company. In his retirement years he enjoyed woodworking making lighthouses and intricate doll houses for his granddaughters as well as replacement walnut laminate dashboard pieces for old MG's, his favorite car to restore and which his sons enjoy driving. Ron is survived by two sons, Ed (Monica) Stephens of Mt. Pleasant and Ronald Stephens of Holland. Three grandchildren, Kalli Stephens, Kandace (Andy) Nelson and Morgan (Hunter) Liebrock. Also four great grandchildren, Kaleb Stephens, Olivia Carson, Noah Croll, and Monica Compo. One brother, Terry (Jane) Stephens of Alma and many nieces and nephews.
