Lee, Ronda (Statler), age 49 of Shepherd passed Friday, June 7, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service on Monday, June 10 at Berry Funeral Home at 7pm with Jean Thrush officiating. There will be visitation on Monday from 4pm until time of service. Ronda was born October 31, 1969 the daughter of Ronald and Joyce (Price) Statler. She loved cats, growing flowers in her garden, and loved everybody unconditionally. Ronda married Douglas Lee January 16, 2009. Ronda is survived by her husband Douglas of Shepherd; mother Joyce Statler of Waco, TX; step-daughter Whitney (Jordan) Smith of Farmington Hills; grandson Connor; and sister Karla Marie Statler of Waco, TX. Ronda is preceded by her father Ronald Lee Statler.
Published in Morning Sun on June 9, 2019