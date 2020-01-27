Morning Sun Obituaries
Rondell Lytle Obituary
Rondell “Bud” Lytle, 91, of Sanford, passed away on January 24, 2020 at Mid Michigan Medical Center. He was born on December 13,1928 to the late Frank and Flora (Howe) Lytle. On July 18, 1948 he married Genevieve Kovach and they shared 71 wonderful years together. Rondell served his country honorably during the Korean Conflict in the Nation Guard. He worked for Lippert Industries for 14 years and then purchased the 300 Bowl bowling alley in Alma where he worked for 11 years. Rondell was a member of East Superior Christian Church in Alma, Pine River Country Club, the Elks Club and the Mason’s. He was an avid bowler and golfer. Rondell is survived by his wife, Genevieve, children, Ronald (Rhonda) Lytle, Terry (Patricia) Lytle and Daughter-in-law Sheryl Lytle, 6 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers-in-law Gordon Kovach, Steve Kovach and good friends, Larry and Dorothy Lippert and Frank and Phyllis Beery. Rondell was predeceased by his son, Chris Lytle and sister-in-law Joy Bush. He was the last surviving sibling of 11 brothers and sisters. Per Rondell’s wishes cremation has taken place and there will be no services at this time. Those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the . Smith-Miner Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Lytle family; to share a special memory please visit www.smithminer.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 28, 2020
