Rosalie Anne Ford
age 74, Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 with her family by her side. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alano Club Alcoholism Treatment Program. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Rose was born on October 17, 1946, the daughter of Severino and Martha OBerti (Arbelius). She worked as the office manager at the Alma Michigan Kmart from 1978 to 2000. Rose enjoyed crafting and making jewelry. She was very active with A.A. Rose loved spending time with her family, especially with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Rose is survived by her children, Becky (Rick) Bole of Mt. Pleasant, Maria Ford (Fay Tanner) of Bancroft and Shawn (Shannon) Ford of Austin, TX.; grandchildren, Sam (Megan) Machuta, Alex Machuta (Phillip Schafer) and Ava Ford; great-grandchildren, Marley, Thomas and Emmett; and sister, Kris (Daryl) McCracken of Eagle, ID. Rose was preceded in death by her parents. You may view Rose’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com

Published in Morning Sun from Oct. 26 to Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
