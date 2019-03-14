Fitzgerald, Rosann, 93, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on March 12, 2019 at her home. She was born in Gratiot County, MI, to the late James Lennox and Esther Anderson Lennox and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Bernard Fitzgerald. She was also preceded in death by a son, James Dale Fitzgerald, her brothers, Sidney and Bud Lennox and three grandchildren. Rosann was a loving and devoted wife to her husband, Bernard Fitzgerald. She loved to read and enjoyed traveling with her husband to many different states. Rosann and Bernard were dedicated caregivers to her mother, Esther, for many years until her passing. She was a very wise woman who seemed to always have the answers to life. Rosann was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She will be missed dearly by her family and loved ones. Survivors: Son: Danny Marion Fitzgerald, Kings Mountain, NC; Daughters: June Goolsby, Alto, GA, Bonnie Martin and husband Dean, Kings Mountain, NC and Esther Fitzgerald King and husband Bruce, Shelby, NC; 16 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements: Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Guest register available at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary