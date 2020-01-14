|
Rose Wunderbaum Traines, 91, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at the Isabella County Medical Care Facility. She was born September 13, 1928, in Monroeville, Indiana, daughter of the late Louis and Leah (Fogel) Wunderbaum. She was the youngest of three children. Her family owned a salvage business and in 1932 moved to Montpelier, Indiana. By the age of 12, Rose had been taught to use a welding/cutting torch by her older brother, Sam. Rose worked alongside her father, cutting down old trucks, cars, farm machinery and other salvageable objects, sometimes “inventing” things. One of her many jobs was working as a riveter in a local factory. The entire town called her “Rosie the Riveter”, a popular song at the time, which she loved! After graduating from high school, Rose attended Indiana State before moving to Mt. Pleasant. For a short time she attended Michigan State, during which time she dated Robert Traines. They were married June 25, 1949. Rose graduated from Central Michigan University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Speech in 1951. With a continued interest in metal sculpting, Rose created hundreds of works of art which were either sold or donated. Many of her fascinating and clever works are still on display in the Mt. Pleasant community. Rose enjoyed relatives, friends, faith, sculpting, presenting humorous informative lectures and exhibitions, community projects, tennis, and drums. She is survived by two daughters, Claudia (Yaron) Lang of Mt. Pleasant and Monica (Peter) Martin of Parker, CO; four grandchildren, Elon (Jessica) Lang, Dov (Mallory) Lang, Kendall (Carey) Ryerson, and Nolan (Chrissy) Martin; seven great grandchildren, Isadora, Penelope, Ari, Tessa, Cale, Alyssa and Connor; sister, Fannie Traines of Mt. Pleasant; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Traines; and brother, Samuel Wunderbaum. Rose’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, January 17, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home with Rabbi Amy Bigman officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. All are invited to a luncheon at Lincoln Reception Center immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Isabella County Commission on Aging (Meals on Wheels program, etc.) or Community Cancer Services. Envelopes are available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 15, 2020