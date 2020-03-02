Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
114 S. Bradley
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 775-9943
Resources
More Obituaries for Rose Funnell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rose Marie Funnell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rose Marie Funnell Obituary
“Oz”, age 93 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Isabella County Medical Care Facility. A Memorial Mass for Rose will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00am, with Father Tom McNamara officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00pm – 8:00pm and on Wednesday at 10:00am until the time of the service at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to Isabella County Commission on Aging or Sacred Heart Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Rose was born in Beal City on June 14, 1926, the daughter or Louis and Albina (Boge) Rau. She married Richard Clark Funnell on April 26, 1947, at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Beal City. Richard preceded her in death on April 14, 2003. Rose retired from CMU after 27 years, during which time she worked at the CMU Bookstore. She enjoyed playing cards and volunteering her time at the soup kitchen and the thrift shop. Rose is survived by her children Michael (Janice) Funnell of Oxford, Patrick (Marcia) Funnell of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Vodicka of Mt. Pleasant, and Gayla (Lee) Fisher of South Bend, IN; grandchildren Paul (Lisa) Funnell, Jill (Jeremiah) Savage, Beth (Nick) Valentine, Jason (Kim) Funnell, Patrick (Amanda) Funnell, Amanda (Tim) Hutchins, Gina Vodicka, Joe Vodicka, Julayne (Ryan) Bullard, Kevin (Megan) Fisher, Michael (Ashley Fisher); 13 great-grandchildren; brother Norman (Patricia) Rau; and sisters Mary Irene (Fred) Zeien; Gert Brownlee; sisters-in-law Edna Rau, Edna “Doll” Rau, and Eileen Rau; and brother-in-law Dale Noble. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard; grandson Matthew Fisher; sister Margaret Noble; and brothers Harold, Walter, Stephen, Raymond, and Donald Rau; and sisters-in-law Gaye Rau and Sally Rau. To view Rose’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clark Family Funeral Chapel & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -