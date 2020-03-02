|
|
“Oz”, age 93 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Isabella County Medical Care Facility. A Memorial Mass for Rose will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 11:00am, with Father Tom McNamara officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Parish Hall. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday from 3:00pm – 8:00pm and on Wednesday at 10:00am until the time of the service at the church. Memorial Contributions may be made to Isabella County Commission on Aging or Sacred Heart Foundation. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and the church. Rose was born in Beal City on June 14, 1926, the daughter or Louis and Albina (Boge) Rau. She married Richard Clark Funnell on April 26, 1947, at St. Philomena’s Catholic Church in Beal City. Richard preceded her in death on April 14, 2003. Rose retired from CMU after 27 years, during which time she worked at the CMU Bookstore. She enjoyed playing cards and volunteering her time at the soup kitchen and the thrift shop. Rose is survived by her children Michael (Janice) Funnell of Oxford, Patrick (Marcia) Funnell of Mt. Pleasant, Nancy Vodicka of Mt. Pleasant, and Gayla (Lee) Fisher of South Bend, IN; grandchildren Paul (Lisa) Funnell, Jill (Jeremiah) Savage, Beth (Nick) Valentine, Jason (Kim) Funnell, Patrick (Amanda) Funnell, Amanda (Tim) Hutchins, Gina Vodicka, Joe Vodicka, Julayne (Ryan) Bullard, Kevin (Megan) Fisher, Michael (Ashley Fisher); 13 great-grandchildren; brother Norman (Patricia) Rau; and sisters Mary Irene (Fred) Zeien; Gert Brownlee; sisters-in-law Edna Rau, Edna “Doll” Rau, and Eileen Rau; and brother-in-law Dale Noble. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband Richard; grandson Matthew Fisher; sister Margaret Noble; and brothers Harold, Walter, Stephen, Raymond, and Donald Rau; and sisters-in-law Gaye Rau and Sally Rau. To view Rose’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 3, 2020