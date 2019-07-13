|
age 76, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Spectrum Health-Butterworth Campus in Grand Rapids. Funeral Services for Rose will take place on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Cheryl Davis officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow at Lincoln Township Hall. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home, and on Wednesday beginning at 12 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family or VFW Post 3033 in Mt. Pleasant. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Rose was born March 25, 1943, in Apalachicola, FL, the daughter of Clyde and Lena (Carpenter) Bywater. She graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School. Rose retired from Shepherd Public Schools as a food service worker. She married Raymond Henry Thering, Jr. on August 18, 1978. He preceded her in death on August 15, 2010. Rose was active with Mt. Pleasant VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed going to the casino, gardening, and bowled for many years on a lady’s league at Chippewa Lanes. She was also a talented cake decorator and seamstress. Rose is survived by her children: Cindy (Matt) Mull of Homosassa, FL, Sheral (Bryon) Konkel of Mt. Pleasant, Debra (Don) Burggren of Stanton, and Ann (Jeff) Arsenault of Mt. Pleasant; son-in-law Gerry Sutterfield of Dansville; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; brother Ronald Broughton of Macon, GA; sister Carolyn (Marc) VanAtta of Vestaburg; and many nieces and nephews. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; husband, daughter Teresa Sutterfield; 2 brothers; and 5 sisters. To view Rose’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 14, 2019