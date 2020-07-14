age 81, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Margaret’s Meadows Assisted Living. Cremation will take place. There are no services scheduled at this time. Memorial contributions may be made to Mid-Michigan Hospice. Envelopes are available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Rose was born June 7, 1939, in Gladwin, the daughter of Jerome Baumann and Catherine (Dunn) Baumann. She retired from Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe in the Human Resources Department. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her the most joy. Rose is survived by her daughters Tammy Clouse of Remus, Chris Garber of Mt. Pleasant; daughter-in-law Teresa Sterling of Clare; seven grandchildren Spring, Holly, Chad, Carolyn, Desiree, Joshua, and Alyssa; several great-grandchildren; and brothers Mark (Kathy) Baumann of Remus, Don (Susan) Baumann of Grand Rapids. Rose was preceded in death by her parents; son Tim Sterling; and sister Faye Humphry. You may view Rose’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com