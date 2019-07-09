|
Lackie, Rosemary Patricia, 53, Caldwell, died Thursday evening, July 4, 2019 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. She was born the daughter of Delores Dzuris and Ernest Griffin on March 17, 1966 at Rochester, Michigan and graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in Remus, Michigan. Rose married Timothy Lackie November 8, 1985 at the Mt. Pleasant Courthouse, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Tim and Rose moved to Caldwell in May 2009 after Tim’s sister Carol Dennis moved down to help her daughter, Jessica at the Red Barn Café. Rose worked the evening shift waiting tables and closing, usually with Tim there with her. She fell in love with Caldwell the day they moved here. Rosemary was preceded in death by her father, Ernest “Sam” Griffin and sister Kellyann. She is survived by her husband Tim of Caldwell; mothers Nancy Griffin of Harrison, Michigan, Delores Griffin of Pontiac, Michigan; brothers, Ed Griffin of Boyne City, Michigan, Joseph Griffin and his wife Kathy of Coleman, Michigan, Steven Griffin of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, Shawn Griffin of Harrison, Michigan; sisters, Harriet Granger of Oxford, Michigan, Connie Griffin of Harrison Michigan, Carrie Wonch and her husband David of Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; her sister by choice Tammy Rothlesberger; many nephews, nieces and cousins. A Celebration of Life was held 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at the New Fair building in Caldwell. Arrangements by Schaeffer Mortuary, 6 N. Main, Caldwell, Kansas.To share a memory or leave a condolence please visit
Published in Morning Sun on July 10, 2019