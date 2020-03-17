|
born 10/28/1955 with Down’s syndrome, and suffered from dementia. Roy passed over to his perfect life in heaven on March 17, 2020. He is the son of Walter F. Jagodzinski, deceased 8/19/2001 and Cecilia D. Jagodzinski, (Petrimoulx), deceased 12/22/1992. He leaves behind a brother Timothy G. Jaeger, Bloomfield Hills, MI, and a sister Mary Jo Jamrog, (Michael) Auburn, MI., as well as many nieces, nephews, friends and caregivers. His sister, Georgene M. Ziemba (Donald), Riverview, MI predeceased him; as did his sister-in-law Alane Jaeger. Roy has lived in Mount Pleasant, MI since he was a toddler. He currently resided at McVey Street, a group home for the Developmentally Disabled. He enjoyed attending Adult Day Program, working on the gas station crew, and visited his family regularly. He especially loved the holidays, keeping track of birthdays, football, and anything to do with Central Michigan University. His printed signs were his pride and joy and main mode of communication. The family extends special thanks to Mary Sussman, Denise Wohlscheid, and the staff at McVey. Also to Jennifer Hodges, and John Roberts, for their loving care at Picard Street Home. Thank you to anyone who showed Roy love, patience, and compassion. Due to the current health considerations and guidelines Roy will be buried at a private graveside ceremony at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Saginaw, MI. Please consider a memorial donation to Special Olympics in honor of Roy. You may view Roy’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 19, 2020