LaLone, Ruby Genevieve (Claybaugh) passed away peacefully in Florida at the home of her daughter, Gloria, on July 4, 2019. Ruby was born August 20, 1925 in Shepherd, MI. She was 93 years old. She was a longtime resident of Shepherd. Ruby married Noble Robert LaLone on December 8, 1944 and were married for 70 years! Ruby was a loving, caring mother and adored her six children and many grandchildren. Ruby and her husband enjoyed many happy years of travel by motorcycle and motorhome and wintered for several years in Florida. Ruby LOVED music and dancing! Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents, Henrietta and Edward Claybaugh; a son-in-law, Lyle Adams, and eight brothers and sisters. She is survived by her children: Gloria LaLone of Pensacola, FL, Penelope (Douglas) Wilson of Lakeview, MI, Darwin (Colleen) LaLone of Lowell, MI, Douglas (Sue) LaLone of Shepherd, Duane (Kay) LaLone and Kay Adams, Riverdale; her brother, Orville Claybaugh, Luther. Ruby is also survived by twelve grandchildren: Kimmy (Danny) Castellon, Kevin (Angie) Adams, Kris (Mike) Peterman, Trevor (Adrianne) Burlison, Anthony Burlison, Courtney LaLone, Casey (Andrea) LaLone, Molly LaLone, Lindsey (Ryan) Story, Lesha (Chad) Eaton, and twenty-nine great-grandchildren and six great, great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held Thursday, July 11 at 11:00am at the St. Vincent DePaul Church in Shepherd, Michigan. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 10 from 2 to 4:00 and 6 to 8:00pm at the Berry Funeral Home. Interment at Salt River Cemetery, Shepherd, Michigan.
Published in Morning Sun on July 9, 2019