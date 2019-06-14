|
|
Age 88, of Middleton, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at Arbor Grove Assisted Living Center in Alma. Russell was born February 26, 1931, in Middleton, to the late Rollo and Agatha (Frazer) Feighner. On December 6, 1952, Russell married Maxine Walker, whom preceded him in death in 2005. On December 14, 2016, Russel married Margaret Hinton. Russell was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He worked at Leonard Refinery until retiring in 1991 but his true passion was farming. Russell loved travelling, camping, restoring antique tractors, and going to vintage car & antique tractor shows, particularly the Oakley Steam Engine show. Russell also enjoyed having Border Collies on his farm. He loved spending his summers in Lake City & wintering in Florida. Russell is survived by his wife, Margaret; 3 children, Jacalyn (Lance) Stoneman, Gwendolyn (Greg) Wiles, and Greg (Kim) Feighner; 9 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild; brother, Robert (Shirley) Feighner, and also his step family. He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Maxine. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at 1pm at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home, Carson City with his step-daughter Jennifer Vibber officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12-1pm at the Lux and Schnepp Funeral Home. Interment will be in New Haven Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Arbor Grove Assisted Living or Hospice. To view Russell’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on June 15, 2019