Ruth Ann Foglesong, 74, of Ashley, passed away May 30, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born to the late Carl and Matilda (Eichelberger) Verstaen Sr, October 25, 1945, in Alma, Michigan. Ruth graduated from Ithaca High School in 1964. She married Arnold Foglesong on September 28, 1974 and were blessed with 45 years of marriage and three children. Ruth is survived by her loving and caring husband, Arnold and three children: Greg and Jamie Foglesong of Ithaca, Jennifer Foglesong of Ashley, and Steve and Alisha Foglesong of Perrinton. She is also survived by two grandchildren: Makinna and Beckett Foglesong of Ithaca, as well as one sister Pat Verstaen of Ashley. She is also survived by two sister-in-laws; Andrea Ackels and Bill Dusch of Ashley, and Diane and Dave Esper of Brighton, along with a niece and nephew and their families. All of these family members she loved and touched deeply. Ruth was predeceased by her parents and mother & father-in-law, Marguerite and Frank Foglesong and one brother-in-law, Larry Ackels, and a grandchild, Esdon in 2007. Ruth worked soon after high school at the Commercial Bank in Pompeii up until the birth of her third child and her diagnosis with Lupus. She then became a full time homemaker to her three children and wonderful husband. Ruth loved to cook, and canned many summer vegetables. She also enjoyed baking and decorating cakes; in which she even made her own wedding cake. Serving large family meals around her dining room table was something she always enjoyed along with the visit by her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed many family camping trips along with always being a proud supporter of her children’s and grandchildren’s events. Ruth was a dedicated mother, wife, sister, and especially was most proud of being a grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them, and leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. The family insists that people make donations in support of the Gratiot County Fair for Youth. The family is being served by the Barden Funeral Home in Ithaca. Condolences may be left for the family online www.bardenfuneralhome.com.
Published in Morning Sun from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.