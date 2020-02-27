|
Ruth Ann Wade, age 80 of Clare, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Prestige Place in Clare. Ruth Ann (Ruthie) was born the only child of Robert and Eva Kleiner on September 3, 1939. She lived on the family farm in Sheridan Twp. until she met the love of her life, David W. Wade. They were married on November 10, 1963. Ruth helped David raise his three daughters and their adopted son David C. Wade. Ruth and David also raised a couple of granddaughters and had an open bedroom for any of their grandchildren. Ruth was very active in the Eagle Church of God, playing the piano and organ for most of the services since she was around 16 years of age. Ruth was a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader and Church Secretary for several years. Church Camp was very important, having never missed a year since 1953. Camp Cook was one of the rolls she did there. Ruth worked for Chemical Bank, starting just after graduation from High School; she worked for around 44 years. After retirement, she and her husband opened an Adult Foster Care home until his death. Ruth is survived by two stepdaughters, Patsy (Bob) Ramsey of Rochester Hills and Linda (John) Campbell of Lake; her son David C. Wade of Clare; 13 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren and 27 great-great grandchildren, as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. Ruth was predeceased by her parents; her husband David W. Wade and two stepdaughters Yvonne Wade and Yvette Goodman. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Mar, 2, at 11:00 AM from the Eagle Church of God with Pastor Lonnie Severance officiating. Burial will be in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare. Friends may visit with her family on Sunday, Mar. 1, at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home from 2 to 5 and 7 to 9 PM. Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital. If you are unable to attend, an online condolence register is available at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 29, 2020