age 99, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Cedar Crest Adult Foster in Remus. A Funeral Mass for Ruth will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church on Friday, September 25, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Tom Boufford officiating. Rite of Committal will follow in St. Michael's Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday, September 24, from 4 to 8 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Visitation will continue at the church the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass. Memorial contributions may be made to the Elara Caring Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel and St. Michael's Catholic Church. Ruth was born on December 25, 1920, in Clare, MI, the daughter of Henry and Helen (Wagner) Simmer. She married Edwin Cook on June 13, 1942, in Beal City. Ruth worked for Hitachi in Edmore for many years. She was a member of the Altar Society and prayer chain at St. Joseph's Church in Beal City. She was a parishioner at St. Michael's Catholic Church. She volunteered for the Mecosta County Senior Companion Program and with hospice. Ruth enjoyed quilting and organizing bus trips when she lived at Winchester Towers. Ruth is survived by her children, LouAnn (Robert) Berryhill of Mt. Pleasant, Wayne (Kim) Cook of Farwell, Judy (Steve) Morris of Rockford, Dean (Jan) Cook of Gaylord, Chuck (Jan) Cook of Elwell, Barbara (Clay) Cole of Lakeview, and Pamela (Joel) Bell of Remus; 20 grandchildren; 61 great-grandchildren; 15 great-great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Marie Simmer of Bay City; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Cook in 1981; parents; grandsons, Neil and Joshua Cook; brothers, Paul (Rosie) Simmer and Ray Simmer; and sisters, Doris (Jim) Hedley and Rose (Bob) Kranz. You may view Ruth’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com
.