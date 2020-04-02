|
age 89, of Shepherd, passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020, at Schnepps Senior Care and Rehab Center. Cremation has taken place. Memorials in memory of Ruth may be made to Alzheimer’s Association of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Ruth was born November 21, 1930, in Detroit, the daughter of Harold and Grace (Baty) Sanwald. She had worked as an executive assistant for the Detroit Public Schools Adult Education Department. She was a member of the Civil Air Patrol and active in the Girl Scouts. Ruth was married to Harry King who preceded her in death. She later married Ellsworth Kruse who also preceded her in death. She was a talented seamstress and quilter. Ruth dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and spending time with them. Ruth is survived by her children Robert (Deborah) King of Shepherd, Glenn (Jeanette) King of Mt. Pleasant and Linda Sims of Oak Park, grandchildren James (Sarah), Chris (Stephanie), Glenn (Hilary), David, Heather (David), Nicole (Timothy), Melissa and Christina (Matthew), 14 great-grandchildren, and nephew Vince (Sandy) Kruse of St. Clair Shores. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, and sister Mary Jane (Sanwald) Kruse. You may view Ruth’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 5, 2020