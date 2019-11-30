Morning Sun Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home
1005 North McEwan St
Clare, MI 48617
(989) 386-7451
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Cotter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Cotter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Cotter Obituary
Ruth B. Cotter, age 94 presently of Rosebush, formerly of Clare, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Village of Rosebush Manor. Ruth was born the daughter of the late Fred and Hilda (Ackerman) Verrette on September 20, 1925 in Vernon Twp., Isabella County. She was united in marriage to Timothy Cotter on August 16, 1957 with him predeceasing her January 9, 1980. Ruth had been an office manager for Cotter Auto Sales and Anderson Drugs both located in Clare; as well as a domestic assistant to the Priest(s) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Mt. Pleasant. Ruth was known to be the life of the party; she loved playing cards and sing-a-longs while playing her organ. She was one of the initiators of Clare’s St. Patrick Day parade and festivities which continue to this day. Ruth was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Cecilia Site Catholic Church. Survivors include her son Daniel (Vicky) Green of Lake; a brother Eugene (Margaret) Verrette of Battle Creek; grandchildren David (Nikki) Green of Westland and Christina (Chuck) Allera of Canton; a step grandson Brandon (Jennifer) Becker of Bloomfield Hills and great grandchildren Daniel and Emily Allera, Sherry and Autumn Green. Ruth was predeceased by her brother Raymond Verrette and sister Helen Anderson. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Cecilia Site on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Father Peter Nwokoye, and guest priests Fathers Tom McNamara, John Cotter, and Ray Cotter officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Village of Rosebush Manor, 4210 E. Rosebush Rd, Rosebush, MI 48878. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -