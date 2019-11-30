|
Ruth B. Cotter, age 94 presently of Rosebush, formerly of Clare, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Village of Rosebush Manor. Ruth was born the daughter of the late Fred and Hilda (Ackerman) Verrette on September 20, 1925 in Vernon Twp., Isabella County. She was united in marriage to Timothy Cotter on August 16, 1957 with him predeceasing her January 9, 1980. Ruth had been an office manager for Cotter Auto Sales and Anderson Drugs both located in Clare; as well as a domestic assistant to the Priest(s) at the Sacred Heart Catholic Parish in Mt. Pleasant. Ruth was known to be the life of the party; she loved playing cards and sing-a-longs while playing her organ. She was one of the initiators of Clare’s St. Patrick Day parade and festivities which continue to this day. Ruth was a faithful member of the Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Cecilia Site Catholic Church. Survivors include her son Daniel (Vicky) Green of Lake; a brother Eugene (Margaret) Verrette of Battle Creek; grandchildren David (Nikki) Green of Westland and Christina (Chuck) Allera of Canton; a step grandson Brandon (Jennifer) Becker of Bloomfield Hills and great grandchildren Daniel and Emily Allera, Sherry and Autumn Green. Ruth was predeceased by her brother Raymond Verrette and sister Helen Anderson. Visitation will take place on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 to 8 P.M. at the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held at the Our Lady of Hope Parish – St. Cecilia Site on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 A.M. with Rev. Father Peter Nwokoye, and guest priests Fathers Tom McNamara, John Cotter, and Ray Cotter officiating. Burial will follow in the St. Cecilia Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Village of Rosebush Manor, 4210 E. Rosebush Rd, Rosebush, MI 48878. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 2, 2019