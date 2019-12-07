|
|
Decker, Ruth E.; age 101, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Friday, December 6, 2019 at Applewood Assisted Living. Ruth was born March 31, 1918 the daughter of Delbert and Blanche (Kanine) Doyle. She married George Decker April 10, 1937 in Mt. Pleasant. Ruth was a member of the Maranatha Baptist Church, and loved playing piano for various nursing homes. Ruth is survived 2 grandsons Greg (Shannon) Decker of Traverse City and Darrel (Tammy) Decker of Alma; 2 daughters-in-law Harriet Decker of Mt. Pleasant and Olga Decker of St. Cloud, FL; several great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Ruth is preceded in death by her husband George, daughter Betty Lou, sons Earl James and Lee Decker, 2 brothers Donald and Raymond Doyle, and 3 sisters Ruby Suzor, Laura Nesbet, and Irene Kriesche. Services for Ruth will be Tuesday, December 10 at 11 a.m. at Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with Pastor Gene Haymaker officiating. There will be visitation on Monday, December 9 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 8, 2019