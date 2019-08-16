|
|
Age 81, of Breckenridge, passed away Friday, August 9, 2019 at the Mid-Michigan Medical Center in Alma surrounded by her family and friends. Ruth was born May 11, 1938, in Laredo, TX., to George and Esther (Rone) Hernandez. She attended nursing school at Hurley Medical Center in Flint and finished her nursing degree at the University of Detroit Mercy. She then worked as a nurse for over 40 years. On July 2, 1965, she married Julius Estrada in Saginaw. On any given day you could find Julius and Ruth looking for garage sales, flea markets, auctions and a good place to eat. Ruth enjoyed cooking, reading (especially her bible) and walking. Ruth also loved being with family and watching her grandchildren grow up. She is survived by her sons Timothy (Susan) of Piketon, OH, Thomas (Danielle) of Breckenridge, siblings Sara (Salvador) Franco, Joe (Roseann) Hernandez, Racquel Mojica, Elizabeth (John) Campos, David Hernandez, seven grandchildren Samantha, Felicia, Alex, Andrew, Dylan, Luke, Jake, three great grandchildren and many other friends and family who will miss her dearly. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband Julius, niece Annette and brother-in-law John Mojica. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 11:30 am at the Wheeler Township Hall. Interment will be in Lafayette Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, Breckenridge. To view Ruth’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 18, 2019