Services
Dewey Funeral Home, Inc.
731 North State Street
Alma, MI 48801-1153
(989) 463-2121
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Dewey Funeral Home, Inc.
731 North State Street
Alma, MI 48801-1153
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Dewey Funeral Home, Inc.
731 North State Street
Alma, MI 48801-1153
View Map
More Obituaries for RUTH SPARKS
RUTH M. SPARKS

RUTH M. SPARKS


1923 - 2019
RUTH M. SPARKS Obituary
Sparks, Ruth M. (Britten) 95, of Alma, MI, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Fri., Aug. 23, 2019. Visitation for Ruth will be held at the Dewey Funeral Home in Alma on Sun., Aug. 25 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home on Mon., Aug. 26 at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Debbie Thomas will officiate. Burial will take place in Richland Cemetery, Vestaburg. Ruth was born on Dec. 29, 1923 to Claude and Doris Britten. She graduated from Riverdale High School in 1940 and then married Chester D. Sparks. Together they owned and operated the Montgomery Ward Catalog Agency in Alma. Ruth and Chet had two children, Judy and Rick.Ruth enjoyed reading, cooking and spending time with her family. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and friend, and will be greatly missed. Surviving Ruth are her daughter, Judy (Sparks) King; her son, Richard (Diane) Sparks of Flushing; 5 great grandchildren, Randy (Kelly) King, Robbin (David) Sheasley, Tracy (Tony) Emory, Jeana (Joel) Parker, and JoDee (Amanda) Sparks; and 11 great grandchildren. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband; a son-in-law, Dale King; 3 brothers; and her special friend, Ned Hastings. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Alma United Methodist Church. The family is being served by the Dewey Funeral Home of Alma.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 24, 2019
