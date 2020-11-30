1/1
Ruthann (Sanders) Barnes
Ruthann Barnes, age 80, of Mt. Pleasant, MI passed away Thursday, November 26, 2020, at Green Acres of Mt. Pleasant, MI. Ruth was born March 4, 1940, in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan, the daughter of Floyd and Jessie (Rufner) Sanders. Ruth was a graduate of Central Michigan University and taught for many years in the Mt Pleasant School system. Ruth is survived by her loving and faithful husband of 38 years, Robert; sons, Gary (Kathy) Anderson, Bruce Anderson, and Mark (Carol) Anderson; stepsons, John (Mary) Barnes and Jeffrey (Jolene) Barnes; granddaughter, Rachelle (Tyler) Beltink; grandsons, Levi (Laura) Anderson, Zachary Anderson, Cody (K-ce) Anderson, Steven Barnes, William Barnes, and “granddaughter” Sasha (Aaron) Hunt; and many great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Richard, Carold, Stanley; and stepson, James Barnes. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant, MI. Memorial contributions in Ruth’s memory may be made to the Needle Crafters at the Commission on Aging. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.CharlesRLux.com.

Published in Morning Sun from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home & Cremation Service
2300 S. Lincoln Rd.
Mt. Pleasant, MI 48858
(989) 773-5616
