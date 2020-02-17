|
|
Ryan C. Miller, age 21, of Mt. Pleasant passed away suddenly on February 3, 2020 at his home. Ryan was born September 1, 1998 the son of Dawn Miller. Ryan enjoyed playing video games and his beloved cat, “Fat Cat.” He is survived by his mother Dawn of Mt. Pleasant, brother Dylan Miller of Mt. Pleasant; Grandma Sharon (Jose Aranda) Miller of Lake Isabella; his very close cousin Mason Miller of Mt. Pleasant; Uncle Allen Miller of Weidman; and several other extended family. Cremation has taken place and there will be a memorial service on Sunday, February 23 at 2pm at the Isabella Community Soup Kitchen with Jean Thrush officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 18, 2020