Sally Carnahan Weisenburger, 94, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2020 at home in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Sally was surrounded by loving family members who had helped celebrate her birthday just days before with Sally joining her family in her own sing-along of Happy Birthday! Sally was born September 21, 1926 in Toledo, Ohio, as the only child of Clifford and Marguerite Carnahan. Sally graduated from Mt. Pleasant High School in 1944 and attended Central Michigan College graduating in 1948. Sally was a proud member of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and was also on CMC’s Homecoming Court in 1946. Sally married Jack Weisenburger on February 11, 1950. In 1954, Sally and Jack moved to Mt. Pleasant from Muskegon with their two sons, Bob and Rick, where Jack would begin working in the family insurance business with Sally’s father, Clifford (Tip) Carnahan at The General Agency Co. Sally and Jack would have two more boys, John (Perk) and Dave while remaining lifelong residents of their beloved Mt. Pleasant. Sally was best known for her private acts of kindness by often befriending someone in need. She was very active in the community working in residential real estate and volunteering to support many causes and activities such as High Fever Follies (benefitting Central Michigan Community Hospital), serving as a Chamber Ambassador, past President of the Mt Pleasant Tourist Club and Women’s City Club, the Nancy Carey Cancer Support Group and a long time service member of the Red Cross, Mt Pleasant Community Foundation, Christmas Outreach and Meals on Wheels. Sally and Jack also were intricately involved in the formation of Chippwood Swim Club in 1964. A very proud accomplishment for Sally came in the fall of 1943 as a High School senior where she initiated the creation of the Little Red Oil Can, a coveted trophy that annually goes to the winner of the football game between local rivals, Mt. Pleasant and Alma High Schools. Sally and Jack were members of the First Presbyterian Church for over 55 years and one of the couple’s proudest moments came in 1998 when they were jointly honored as Citizens of the Year by the Mt. Pleasant Area Chamber of Commerce. Besides giving back to community Sally enjoyed golfing and bridge with her fun & games group, supporting CMU and Chippewa Athletics, watching her sons, grandkids and great grandkids grow-up and compete in sports and spending time Up North on Crystal Lake in Beulah, Michigan, on Lake Michigan in Frankfort, Michigan and in Naples, Florida. Sally was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Clifford, and her loving husband Jack. Sally is survived by son’s Bob (Maurine) of Mt. Pleasant; Rick (Rebecca) of Murphy, North Carolina; Perk (Buffy) of Rockford, Michigan; and Dave (Mary) of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren – Alex (fiancée Christie) Weisenburger of Mt. Pleasant; Laura Foust of Mt. Pleasant; Nate (Erica) of Mt. Pleasant, Cody (fiancée Arland) of Detroit and Andrew Weisenburger of Mt Pleasant; Jack and Joseph Weisenburger of Rockford, Michigan; and three great grandchildren, Owen and Olivia Foust and Brayden Weisenburger, all of Mt. Pleasant. A public visitation will take place on Thursday, September 24 from 4 to 7 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Mt. Pleasant. There will be a family only service on Friday with a private burial at Riverside Cemetery. A public Memorial/Celebration of Life and Reception will take place on Sunday, October 4, 2 pm at the Mt. Pleasant Country Club. Those attending visitation or the service are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. The family requests that Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Mt. Pleasant or the Mt. Pleasant Area Community Foundation - CRC Fund (I.C.E. Arena/Morey Courts). You may view Sally’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at www.clarkfuneralchapel.com