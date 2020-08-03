1/1
Sally Lou Kaufmann
1942 - 2020
Sally Lou Kaufmann, age 77, of Alma passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Warwick Living Center in Alma. She was born November 25, 1942, in Detroit, the daughter of Edward and Lenora (VanMeter) Geer. She was a graduate of Mackenzie High School (Detroit) and Central Michigan University, after which she embarked on a 39-year career in teaching. Sally taught Spanish at Alma High School for over three decades and took hundreds of students to Spain, immersing them in cultural experiences they would remember for a lifetime. She was an active negotiator for Alma Public Schools, Senior Class Advisor, a dedicated member and officer of the Alma Elks Lodge #1400, a polling place volunteer, a motorcycle enthusiast, but above all, an adoring mother. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Geer. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Ted) Gostomski; friend Ruth Hall; sister-in-law Gail Geer; nephews Todd (Tracy) Geer, Christopher Geer, and Cory (Corissa) Geer; and twin nieces Carrie and Cassie Geer. A celebration of Sally’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Señora Kaufmann Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Gratiot County Community Foundation, www.gratiotfoundation.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Sally’s extended obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit

Published in Morning Sun from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
August 3, 2020
I was saddened when I saw this. Though I never took Spanish with Mrs. Kaufman, many of my friends did. Please accept my condolences.
Benjamin R Dollard
Student
August 3, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
RON FURTAW
Friend
