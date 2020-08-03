Sally Lou Kaufmann, age 77, of Alma passed away Monday, August 3, 2020, at Warwick Living Center in Alma. She was born November 25, 1942, in Detroit, the daughter of Edward and Lenora (VanMeter) Geer. She was a graduate of Mackenzie High School (Detroit) and Central Michigan University, after which she embarked on a 39-year career in teaching. Sally taught Spanish at Alma High School for over three decades and took hundreds of students to Spain, immersing them in cultural experiences they would remember for a lifetime. She was an active negotiator for Alma Public Schools, Senior Class Advisor, a dedicated member and officer of the Alma Elks Lodge #1400, a polling place volunteer, a motorcycle enthusiast, but above all, an adoring mother. Sally was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Charles Geer. She is survived by her daughter Michelle (Ted) Gostomski; friend Ruth Hall; sister-in-law Gail Geer; nephews Todd (Tracy) Geer, Christopher Geer, and Cory (Corissa) Geer; and twin nieces Carrie and Cassie Geer. A celebration of Sally’s life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Señora Kaufmann Memorial Scholarship Fund at the Gratiot County Community Foundation, www.gratiotfoundation.org
