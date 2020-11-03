Sandra A Campbell passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 at Coming Home Hospice in San Francisco CA. Sandra was born in Clare, Michigan on August 28, 1933 to John Schultz and Fannie Hall Corbin Schultz Yeoman. Sandra grew up in Clare with her sister Lorraine. After graduating from Clare High School in 1951, she left Clare to attend Adrian College for two years where she met her first husband Robert Robb. They married and moved east while he attended Seminary school and went on to serve several churches in New Hampshire. Sandra took great joy in being a minister’s wife, running the church daycare and raising their 4 children, Valerie, Paul, Andrea and Kirk. In 1973, Sandra returned to live in Clare where she rejoined her childhood church, the Clare Methodist Church, and was a member there until her death. She worked at Central Michigan University, and during that time, earned a Masters Degree in Counseling. She retired from CMU and spent several years as a case manager for developmentally delayed adults. She met her second husband Fred D Campbell at a Parents without Partners meeting and they immediately hit it off. They married in 1976 and she happily embraced Fred’s adult children Jackie, Jack and Pam and their family into her family. She and Fred enjoyed a happy life together in their later years wintering in Florida until his passing in 2004. After Fred passed, a rescued poodle by the name of Jinny became her trusted companion and favorite child (her human kids knew their place). Sandra was very concerned for the welfare of all humankind and for many years she organized the annual Crop Hunger Walk in Clare as she took a special interest in feeding the hungry around the world. As her longtime friend Lou Chatters said, “She lived a life of conscience and action to help others. She will be missed.” As her body became frailer, she moved into assisted living in Tucson Arizona near her daughter Andrea. While she missed Clare, she did enjoy her time at the assisted living home and spending time with Andrea, Elaine and her grandson Ethan. When her health needs increased, she moved to San Francisco so her oldest daughter Valerie could take care of her and she was able to spend some time with grandkids and great grandkids there. She was preceded in death by her father John Schultz, her mother Fannie Yeoman, her sister Lorraine Schultz, her husband Fred D Campbell, and her stepson Jack Campbell. She is survived and lovingly remembered by her children, Valerie (Suzanne) Robb, Paul (Karen) Robb, Andrea (Elaine) Robb, Kirk Robb, Jackie (Ben) Clark and Pam (Jim) Erskin, her grandchildren, Samantha Robb Uzegbu, Wren Robb, Ethan Robb, Brandon Robb, Shane Robb, Alyssa Robb, Amy Shindorf, Weslie Smith, Marshall Bonham, Todd McCormick, Trevor McCormick, Danny Campbell, Tony Campbell, Mike Campbell, Kean Clark, Theron Clark and their families including 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren. A memorial service for her will be arranged in Clare at a future date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Church World Services, the Clare Crop Walk or to any charity that helps make people’s lives better.



