Age 72, of Pompeii, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019 at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Sandra was born February 19th but documented on the 20th of 1947, the daughter of Gerald and Joyce (Fockler) Musser. She married Donald VanDeCasteele on April 30, 1965. Sandra was active in the Oddfellows, Rebekah’s and Fraternal Order of the Eagles. She enjoyed camping at Camp VanDes at Six Lakes with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Sandra also liked garden gnomes, snowman, fishing (as long as she didn’t have to touch the fish), crafts, yard sales, arrow heads, hunting, watching soap operas, Jeopardy, listening to the oldies on the Duke, going for fish on Fridays with Mary, collecting Indian figurines, lunch with the girls from school; Margaret "Peggy", Nancy, Loraine, Diane, Dot and her visits with Coral Johnson. She is survived by her daughters Donna (Larry) Freeman, Carolyn (Randy) Anderson, Sheila Baracy, Tammy (Tom) Wright, sons Richard (Michelle) VanDeCasteele and Donald (Dujuna) VanDeCasteele ,17 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren and sister Mary Pontious. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant son Tim, son Mark, infant granddaughter Amy and brother Steve Musser. Funeral services will be held Friday, December 27, 2019 at 11 am at the Dodge Funeral Home with Pastor Ried Martin officiating. Interment will be in Fulton Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held Thursday from 3 to 7 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to wishes of the family. To view Sandra’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Morning Sun on Dec. 24, 2019