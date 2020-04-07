|
Sandra Kay Bauder, age 75 of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. Sandra was born the daughter of the late Allen and Dorothy (Dangler) Bauder on September 9, 1944 in Clare. She was united in marriage to F. Byron Wright, with him predeceasing her in 1993. Sandra had spent her life living in the Central Michigan Area; in her younger years she had enjoyed Knitting. Sandra is survived by her sons, Kevin Wright of Mt. Pleasant and Keith Wright of Sumner; her brother Richard (Colleen) Bauder of Midland and two nephews Eric Bauder and Todd (Tanya) Bauder and her niece Amanda (Bill) Burnham. Sandra was predeceased by an infant daughter; her Infant sister Wanda Jean Bauder, her brother Allen Bauder and sister-in-law Sharon Bauder. Cremation has taken place with a graveside memorial service to be held in the Cherry Grove Cemetery in Clare at a later date. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com
Published in Morning Sun on Apr. 8, 2020