On Sunday, November 15th, 2020, Sandra Kaye (Sanders) Frost, loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and great grandmother, passed away at the age of 71 at Mid-Michigan Medical Center-Midland. Sandy was born in Houghton, MI, on August 21, 1949, to RV and Dorothy (Pascoe) Sanders. She graduated from Breckenridge High School in 1968. She was married on September 18, 1968 to Willard Frost and had two children, Tressia and Steven. One of eight children, Sandy loved spending time with her siblings and their families. She enjoyed her nights playing cards with the girls and hitting up the bingo hall. You could frequently find Sandy in the kitchen, cooking or baking, two of her passions. She loved being outside, spending her summertime in Mesick at the camper. She enjoyed classic country music and would often sing along with the greats. She had an amazing sense of humor, a mouth that would make you blush, and a heart as big as the sun. Sandy was preceded in death by her father and mother, her sisters Sharon and Lynn, her brother Randy, her brother-in-law Roy Martinez, and her niece Chevon Jackson. She is survived by Willard, her daughter Tressia Frost/Williams (Will DeBoever), her son Steven (Tricia) Frost, her grandkids Bethany (Alex), Courtney (Brian), Danni, Hannah, and Duane, and her great-grandsons Noah and Jack. As well as her sisters, Dort, Renee, and Tammy, and her brother Tom, along with many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 5-7 pm at Lux and Whiting Funeral Chapel, 156 W. Saginaw, Breckenridge. With the current government orders in place, please be respectful of the order allowing 25 visitors at a time. Those desiring, may make memorial contributions to the wishes of the family. To view Sandy’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com