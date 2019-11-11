|
age 79, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019, at Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. Funeral Services for Sandra will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11 a.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Burial will take place in Chippewa Township Cemetery. Following graveside services a luncheon will be held in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and on Friday beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Sandra was born February 17, 1940, in Lansing, the daughter of Herman and Elinor (Kolburg) Sabin. She married John Kuchar on June 18, 1965, in Lansing. Sandra enjoyed crafting, working puzzles, shopping, and vacationing. She was an avid bowler and bowled on leagues for many years. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Sandra is survived by her husband John Kuchar of Mt. Pleasant; her children Frances (Duane) Canter of Grand Haven, Jack (Rhonda) Kuchar of Muskegon, Lieu (Tonya) Kuchar of Lowell, IN, Denice (Lannie) Pendell of Riverdale, Renee (Jack) Weaver of Trufant, and Sue Ann Whitcomb of Carson City; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Sandra was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard, Lieu, and Jack; and sisters Lorna and Rhea. To view Sandra’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, please visit
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 12, 2019