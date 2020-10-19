Sandra Todd

Age 81, of Alma, formerly of Carson City, passed away with family by her side on Friday, October 17, 2020 at the Masonic Pathways in Alma. Sandy was born May 19, 1939 in Ithaca, Michigan. She was the daughter of Harley “Shorty” and Vera (Sowles) Edwards. She graduated from Sheridan High School in 1957. Sandy married Duane Todd on October 4, 1968. He and Sandy had over 62 years of marriage together. She was a life member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Carson City Chapter #271. She and Duane joined the Carson City Chapter in 1969. Sandy enjoyed doing paper crafts, puzzles and reading. She is survived by her husband Duane, daughter Jane and son Dean, Daughter-in-law Terri, Brother-in-law Dale and Mary Todd, their children Carolyn, Kevin and Eric. Brother Bruce's wife Wanda, their children, Mark and Denise Edwards, Penny and Russel Grinnell, and their many children. Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers Bruce and Larry. A cremation has taken place and Sandy will have her interment in Carson City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Sandy’s obituary or to leave a condolence for the family please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
