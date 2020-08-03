Sara Beth Shock; age 81 of Mt. Pleasant passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020 peacefully at her home. Sara was born July 8, 1939 the daughter of Carlton and Pearl (Witte) Vance. She married Junior William Shock on September 7, 1956. Sara drove school bus for Shepherd Public Schools for over 30 years and was the first woman school bus driver for the district. She enjoyed painting, gardening, fishing, walking the dog, and riding horses in her younger years. Sara is survived by 3 sons Danny (Pat) Shock of Petoskey, Terry Shock of Gaylord, and Scott Shock of Mt. Pleasant; 4 grandchildren Cameron and Connor Shock and Vance and Jordan (Ashley) Faber; 3 great grandchildren Charlotte, Joshua, and Adeline Faber; sister Marilyn Rhines; and several nieces and nephews. Sara is preceded by her husband Junior, both her parents, daughter Jackie Lynn Faber, grandson Joshua Faber, and siblings Richard Vance and Shirley Barber. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services per Sara’s wishes. Memorials on behalf of Sara can be made for ALS research. Arrangements have been entrusted to Berry Funeral Home of Shepherd.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store