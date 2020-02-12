|
|
Sarah Jean Guzal, 43 of Armada, Michigan, passed away on December 29, 2019, with family and friends at her side. She fought a valiant fight against her cancer. Sarah was born on February 10, 1976, at Beyer Memorial Hospital in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The family moved to Remus, Michigan, when she was five years old. She graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1994 and attended Ferris State University where she earned two degrees, one of which was Construction Management. Construction Management was her passion, and after graduation from Ferris, Sarah began her career with residential construction and transitioned into commercial construction. Woods's construction was her employer at the time of her passing. Sarah is survived by her wife Jenni Fox, parents Richard (Dick) Guzal and Sandra (Sandy) Guzal, siblings: Rick (Emily) Guzal, Cyndi (Lionel) Mac Kenzie, Ryan (Hallie) Guzal. She left 19 nieces and nephews, multiple aunts, uncles, cousins, and her maternal grandmother Angela Rich. A celebration of her life will be held on May 16, 2020, at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant, MI. A scholarship has been established to honor Sarah's life. Scholarship info: www.sjgvms.com, or Sarah J. Guzal Construction Management Scholarship, 420 Oak Street PKR 101, Big Rapids, MI 49307
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 15, 2020