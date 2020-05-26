Scott Eric Sheldon, 64, passed away May 20th at home surrounded by his family after bravely battling cancer for 2 and a half years. He was born in Alma, Michigan on March 7, 1956, the son of Judge Robert M. and Joan S.(Ericksen) Sheldon . Scott grew up in Alma, graduated from Alma High School in 1974 and went on to receive his bachelor’s degree from Central Michigan University. He became a business owner at the age of 25 when he purchased the Kernen/Sheldon Insurance Agency in 1981 and the Shepherd Insurance Agency in 1982. He truly enjoyed the relationships he formed with his clients over the years. In addition to being a successful businessman, Scott was passionate about giving time to the community which led him to meet his future wife Sandy Chovanec when they were both volunteers for the Gratiot Community Hospital Auxiliary Follies. They were married 33 years ago on September 19, 1987. Scott served on the boards of numerous organizations including the Gratiot Community Hospital Board for 20 years, the Hoogerland Memorial Workshop Board and the United Way Board. He considered it a great privilege to be a director on the Commercial Bank Board from May of 1985 until May of 2020 and to serve as chairman of the board since 1997. His leadership on the board was instrumental in the success of the bank through the years. Scott loved Spartan football, Spartan basketball and tailgating at MSU. He enjoyed going to Redwing games and the Indy 500, riding his bike on the Meijer Heartland Trail and around Crystal Lake, snowmobiling, and jeeping in Arizona. He especially enjoyed sharing these pastimes with his sons. Scott’s favorite place to be was at the cottage on Crystal Lake enjoying his time there with Sandy and their boys. He spent summers there while growing up and loved watching his boys have the same experience. He and Sandy frequently hosted family and friends at the lake and made many wonderful memories there. Scott was so young to leave us. He had many friends who respected and looked up to him and his absence will leave a big void in their lives. Scott is survived by his wife Sandy Sheldon, his sons Eric Sheldon of Lansing and Timothy Sheldon of Alma, his sister Randi (David) Beehler of Woodhaven, sisters-in- law Tammy ( Mike) Fisher, Linda Huntoon, and brother-in-law David Chovanec. He was preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Thomas Chovanec, and mother-in-law Alma Chovanec. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to the Memorial Fund for Scott Sheldon-Meijer Heartland Rails to Trails, or the Memorial Fund for Scott Sheldon-Rogel Cancer Center. These accounts are held at Commercial Bank and donations may be mailed to 101 N. Pine River St, Ithaca, MI 48847. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home, Alma. To view Scott’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.luxfuneralhomes.com
Published in Morning Sun from May 26 to May 27, 2020.