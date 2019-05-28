|
Scott T. Croton, 73, of Naubinway, Michigan passed away in his wife's arms on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 under the tender loving care of Treasure Coast Hospice. He joined the United States Air Force for four years and served in Vietnam from 1968-69. In 1994, Scott retired as a Detective Sergeant after serving 25 years with the Michigan State Police. He then became his wife's Teammate and joined Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors until his death. He is survived by his wife and best friend of 51 years Theresa (nee Komperda) Croton, his sons Grant & Stacey Croton of Harbor Springs, Michigan and Evan & Rosalie Germond-Croton of Bellingham, Washington; his brother John (Kay) Harris of Shepherd, Michigan and sister Karen (Al) Quinn of Clare, Michigan and his four beloved grandchildren. The family will have a Celebration of Life with dear friends at their cabin on Lake Michigan at a later date. Please direct memorials to . Cremation has taken place by the care of Martin Funeral Home, Stuart Chapel, Florida. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy can be made by visiting
Published in Morning Sun on May 29, 2019