Shana Evon Anna, 55, of Ithaca, MI, entered into the arms of her Savior surrounded by her family Wednesday, February 26, 2020, at Mid-Michigan Medical Center - Gratiot, Alma. Funeral Services will be held at the Ithaca Church of God on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at 2:00 P.M., with Pastor Tom Whitesel officiating. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2-8 P.M. with the family present 2-4 & 6-8 P.M. at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Shana was born in Alma, MI on February 8, 1965, the daughter of Steven Russell and Lois Evon (Waldron) Johnston. She graduated from Vestaburg High School with the class of 1983. On August 2, 1986, Shana married Jeffrey Lee Anna at the Pine Grove Church, Stanton, MI. Their 39 years of marriage were blessed with four children and three grandchildren. Shana was a member of the Ithaca Church of God. She loved her church and serving the Lord through her work there. Shana was a lady of many and varied interests. She liked gardening, baking and watching The Andy Griffith Show. She crocheted blankets for her grandchildren. She enjoyed bowling and had a 2nd Degree Black Belt in Taekwondo. Most of all, Shana loved her family and her role as "Grammy" to Lois, Frederick and Bentlee. Shana earned her Associate Degree in Business Data Processing at Montcalm Community College in 1985. She was a graduate of Perry School of Banking and was certified in Risk and Information Systems Control. Shana's education and hard work enabled her to end her banking career as Assistant Vice President Core Systems for Isabella Bank and Trust, Ithaca, MI, where she had worked for the past 15 years. She is survived by her husband Jeffrey Anna of Ithaca, children: Emilee (Trenton) Barnes of Lansing, Karlene (Trevor) Rench of Ithaca, David (fiancée Ellen Burns) Anna of Rochester, MN, and Julie Anna of Ithaca; and three grandchildren: Lois and Frederick Rench and Bentlee Barnes. She is also survived by parents Steve and Lois Johnston, three brothers: Mark (Sue) Johnston, Brad (Amy) Johnston, and Troy (Valerie) Johnston; and many nieces and nephews. Memorials may be made to The . The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Ithaca, MI. Online condolences may be made at
Published in Morning Sun on Feb. 28, 2020