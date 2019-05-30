|
age 75, of Mecosta passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at MediLodge of Mt. Pleasant under the care of Heartland Hospice. A Memorial Service for Sharma will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Tuesday, June 4, at 2 p.m. with Pastor Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. A Luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends the day of the service from 12 noon until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Sharma was born on October 14, 1943, in Flint, the daughter of William and Lillian (Doe) Wooster. Sharma enjoyed gardening and doing crafts. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature. Sharma is survived by children, Sharla Onstott, Anthony (Tina) Alexander, and Shannon Alexander; 7 grandchildren, Nathan Heckard, Garry (Stacey) Heckard, Amber Aragon, Nicholas (Ashley) Skaggs, Anna Skaggs, Tomisia Davy, and Ridge Davy; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Wooster and Gary (Dianna) Wooster; partner, Daniel Waite, Sr.; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sharma was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Charles Wooster; grandson, Braxton Skaggs; granddaughter, Storm Davy; sister-in-law, Patricia Wooster. You may view Sharma’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on May 31, 2019