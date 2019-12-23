|
age 85, of Mt. Pleasant passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Margaret’s Meadows. A Memorial Service for Sharon will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 4 p.m. with Kathy Dobie officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel on Friday, January 10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Visitation will continue the day of the service from 3 p.m. until the time of the service. Sharon was born on March 14, 1934, in Southfield, MI, the daughter of Kenneth and Zelma (Austin) Leach. She was raised in the Riverdale area and graduated from Alma High School in 1951. That same year she married Marvin Dobie. Together they built a home in St. Louis, Michigan and raised their two daughters, Phyllis (Thomas) Hall and Pamela (Jeffrey) Godley, both of Mt. Pleasant.Sharon loved spending summers at Higgins Lake where she and Marvin enjoyed their time with family and close St. Louis friends. The cottage that she and Marvin loved at Higgins still remains in the family. For several years Sharon worked in the Occupational Therapy Department at Gratiot Community Hospital. Later she became a realtor in Gratiot then Isabella county, ending her career at Mt. Pleasant Realty in 1997. It was then she married Anthony Awad and moved to Flushing, Michigan where she met many new friends including those in her Bible study group. She returned to Mt. Pleasant in 2015 after Tony’s death. Sharon loved holidays and celebrating life with her family. She loved sewing and knitting and creating her famous baby quilts for all her grand babies. Her greatest joy came from giving gifts to others.Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, her brothers: Norman and Virgil Leach, and a sister, Harriet Beard. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, her grandchildren, John (Lorri)Davila, Tom (Jessica) Hall, Chris (Kathy) Hall, Anjanette (Krys) Perry, Justin (Isadora) Godley, Jessica (Chris) Underwood, and Brett Godley. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Andrew and Alex Davila, Nico and Oliver Hall, Sophia, Michael, and Sydney Hall, Jack Armstrong, Sebastian and Vivian Perry, Owen and Connor Godley, Taylor, Cora, and Wren Underwood, and Gwenevere Godley. One sister, Patsy (Jim) Jansen also survives her. A special thank you to the staff at Maplewood Assisted Living and Margaret’s Meadows for the kindness and care they provided to Sharon over the past few years. You may view Sharon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 5, 2020