Sharon K. Breidinger beloved wife and mother went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born July 3, 1950 in Salem, Illinois the daughter of Neuman “Brownie” and Naomi “Fern” (Brannon) Brown. She was a graduate of Hendersen County High School and received an Associate’s Degree in business from Hendersen Community College. She married Thomas Breidinger on September 13, 1975. Sharon worked for 38 years as a Service Representative for GTE, retiring in 2008. Sharon’s greatest love beyond anything else was being a wife and mother. She cherished every moment spent with her husband and children, from family vacations to simple family dinners at home. She enjoyed golfing with her friends, her winters in Gulf Shores, Alabama, but mainly spending time with her family. She was always the first to reach out on birthdays, or any special occasion. She kept the entire family close to her heart. Not only was she the best wife and mother, but also the best sister, the best aunt, the best daughter-in-law, the best sister-in-law, the best friend. She was simply the best person. Sharon is survived by her husband Thomas, her children Christopher and Rachel, a brother, Gary (Colleen) Brown, a sister, Lou Ann Christensen and sisters-in-law, Kristine Brown, Julie (Raymond) Rossi, brothers-in-law, Jim (Kathy) Breidinger, Bob (Terri) Breidinger and many nieces and nephews. She is now home with her parents, Neuman “Brownie” and Naomi “Fern” Brown. Her stepdaughter, Kristina Breidinger, her brother, Douglas Brown, brother-in-law, David Christensen, as well as her father and mother-in-law Robert and Peggy Breidinger. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Nativity of the Lord Parish in St. Louis with Fr. Jim Carlson officiating. (With updated church policy, please practice social distancing and wear face coverings when possible.) Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Alma. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the Lux-Moody-Wolfel Funeral Home in Alma from 4-7 p.m. with a prayer service to begin at 6:30 p.m. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Nativity of the Lord Parish. To view Sharon’s obituary online or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit:



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store