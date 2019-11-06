|
age 64, of Shepherd passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at the Mid Michigan Medical Center in Midland. Funeral Services for Sharon will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Monday, November 11, 2019, at 1 p.m. with Deacon Larry Fussman officiating. Interment will follow in St. Henry's Cemetery. A Luncheon will follow the Committal Service back at the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends on the day of the service from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Animal Treatment Society. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Sharon was born on September 18, 1955, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of John and Eileen (Simmer) Corbitt. She married Gary Bullard on June 20, 1974, in Sacred Heart Church. Sharon enjoyed sewing, making quilts, gardening, baking, cooking, canning, and being a stay at home mother. She loved spending time with her family and her pets. Sharon is survived by her husband of 44 years, Gary; children, Jamie Bullard, Jennifer (Levi) Davis, and Joni (Tommy Curtiss) Bullard; granddaughter, Kasey; grandsons, Alex, Kyle, and MJ; sisters, Jane (Gary) Lang and Diane Corbitt; uncle, Leon Cole; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her son, Christopher Bullard in 2001 and parents. You may view Sharon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family, light a memorial candle, or place a memorial donation at
Published in Morning Sun on Nov. 7, 2019