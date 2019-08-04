|
age 71, of Shepherd, passed away Monday, July 15, 2019 at home. A memorial service for Sharon will be held at Clark Family Funeral Chapel on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 1 p.m. with Benjamen Evers officiating. A Luncheon will follow in Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends at Clark Family Funeral Chapel one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Sharon was born on September 19, 1947, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Jack and Margaret (Machuta) Ballard. She married Maxwell Walter Malnory on December 3, 1966 in Pontiac. Sharon worked as on office clerk at Montgomery Ward for over 20 years. She enjoyed bowling, golfing and bingo. Sharon is survived by her husband, Max, daughter, Jacki (Stephen) Cassatta of Wixom, grandchildren, Hannah and Emma Cassatta, brothers, Jack E. (Wanda) Ballard of Alabama, Jim Ballard and William (Paula) Ballard of Florida and Tom Machuta of Shepherd, sisters, June Ballard of Tennessee, Sandra Nolan of Shepherd and Dawn Mathewson of Grand Rapids. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents. You may view Sharon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 12, 2019