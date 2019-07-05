|
|
age 84, of Mt. Pleasant passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her home under the care of MidMichigan Hospice. Funeral Services for Sharon will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel with Deacon Larry Fussman and Christopher Cotter co-officiating. A luncheon will follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m. on Monday, July 8, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to MidMichigan Hospice. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel. Sharon was born November 2, 1934, in Weidman, the daughter of James and Genevieve (Nutt) Gross. Sharon married Kenneth Cotter on May 21, 1951. She worked for several years for Kountry Korner and Fashion Bug. Sharon was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Sharon is survived by her husband Ken Cotter of Mt. Pleasant; 7 children Ken (Cheryl) Cotter, Jr. of Rosebush, Barb Houghton of Mt. Pleasant, Terry (Katie) Cotter of Weidman, Cathy Cotter of Mt. Pleasant, Sharon (Kevin) Fitzgerald of Midland, Jim Cotter (Rhonda Knopp) of Oil City, and John (Corrine) Cotter of Weidman; 15 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; brother Eugene (Phyllis) Gross of Canadian Lakes, sister Marjorie Ritter of Westland; sister-in-law Veronica Gross of Romulus; in-laws Irene Suman of Rosebush, Arlene Cotter of Weidman, Loretta Cotter of Mt. Pleasant, Ray Pung of Weidman, Karen Cotter of Mt. Pleasant, Betty and Olan Black of Middleton; and special neighbor and friend Jan Gross. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents; son-in-law Lee Houghton; siblings Frank, Bob, Stuart, James Jr., Rosella, Bonnie, Maxine Lofgren; sisters-in-law Vada Howell and Ruth Pung; brothers-in-law Don Cotter, Dave Cotter, Pat Cotter, Don Lofgren, Jim Howell, Bob Ritter and Bob Suman. You may view Sharon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at
Published in Morning Sun on July 7, 2019