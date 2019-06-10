|
|
Moilanen, Sharon Rose, age 70, of Lake Charles, LA, passed away suddenly on Friday June 7, 2019 at her residence. Sharon was a native of Cedar Lake, MI and was a longtime resident of the Lake Charles area, where she and her late husband, Tom Moilanen owned and operated Four Season Rental Equipment. She was also an active member of her Tuesday Sewing Club and the Lake Charles Power Squadron. Sharon was preceded in death by her husband, Tom; sons, Scott David Maxon (27) in 1998 and Chad Elmer Maxon (17) in 1991; and siblings, Violet, JoAnn, Gladys, and Jim. She leaves to cherish her memories three children, Jack Maxon, Jr. and wife Mindy, Harrisburg, OR; Kathy Miller and husband Keitt, Lakeland, FL and Amye Plodzik and husband Ronald; mother, Patricia Szamre; siblings Ron and Don Brouseau; grandchildren, Zach, Jerrid, Phillip, Travis, David and Amber; and great grandchildren, Blaine, Paislee, Sage, Scott Elmer and Violet Rose. Services for Sharon will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore. The family will greet friends on Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 7 p.m. at Brigham Funeral Chapel in Edmore. Burial will be alongside her sons at Cedar Lake Cemetery following the service. Condolences to the family be made utilizing the guestbook at
Published in Morning Sun on June 11, 2019