age 73, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at her home. Funeral Services for Sharon will take place at Zion Lutheran Church on Coldwater Road Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Eich officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the fellowship hall. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Envelopes will be available at the church. Sharon was born July 11, 1945, in Mt. Pleasant, the daughter of Rance and Helen (Garrett) Thren. She graduated from Beal City High School. Sharon loved her grandkids, enjoyed crocheting, reading, bingo, and going to the casino. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Coldwater Road and a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4106 in Weidman. Sharon is survived by her husband of 32 years, Terry Mullin; sons Ken Longeran of Mt. Pleasant and Jason (Liz) Westrick of New York; 5 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; brothers Stan Thren of Weidman, Steve (Joetta) Thren of Kentucky; special uncle and aunt Clayton and Carol Garrett of Mt. Pleasant; in-laws Tom and Darlene Trgina of St. Louis, Gary and Carrie Ellison of Remus; and many nieces and nephews. Sharon was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. You may view Sharon’s obituary online and send a condolence to the family at Published in Morning Sun on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary