Sheila Ann (Western) Bailor
Sheila Ann (Western) Bailor, age 71, of Mt. Pleasant passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home. She was born on December 23, 1948, in Alma to Harry S. and Genevieve (Inbody) Western. She was raised in the Crystal area, where she attended Crystal Public Schools, then went on to further her education at Alma Cosmetology School. She married Robert Bailor on June 7, 1969 in Crystal. She was employed by Soaring Eagle Casino in Mt. Pleasant for 22 years before her retirement in 2020. She enjoyed traveling, shopping and going to casinos. Sheila is survived by her siblings, Ron (Linda) Western of DeWitt, Lyle Western of Crystal, Terry (Mike) Bovee of Crystal, Debra (John) Martin, of Edmore, Rick (Denise) Western of Grand Haven; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.?She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Bailor in 1991; brother, Randy Western in 1974; and her companion of 20 years, Gerald Thompson in 2011. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Crystal Cemetery with Pastor John Martin officiating. ondolences to the family may be made by utilizing the guestbook at www.brighamfuneralchapel.com

Published in Morning Sun from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
