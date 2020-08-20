Shelby Jean Sova (Patrick), of Lansing, MI passed away on August 12, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant at the age of 83. She was born on December 3, 1936 in Maxwell, Virginia. She is survived by her sons, Tom (Deb) West, Bob (Sherry) West, Jim West and Michael West and her grandchildren, Elizabeth West, Emily Gallegos and Thomas West, Jimmy West, Ashley West, Oliver and Julie Weekly, Steven, Michael and Richard West, and great grandchildren Alexis, Makayla, Lillian, Zanaya, Lakira, Allison, Amir, Chloe, Caleb, and Pedro. She was a beloved mother and grandmother and loved being with her family and friends. Shelby enjoyed barbecues and playing card games. Above all else she was a wonderful person and will be missed.



