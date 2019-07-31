|
|
Shelley Marie Davis, age 58, of Lake Isabella. The Lord received a special angel on July 30, 2019 when Shelley Marie Davis, 58, passed through the gates of heaven surround by her loving family. Shelley was born April 28, 1961 in Mt. Pleasant to Larry and Patsy (Himebaugh) Dalrymple. She grew up with her four brothers and sisters in Shepherd . As long as anyone can remember, Shelley wanted to be a nurse and a mom. She earned her LPN, RN, and BSN. Her entire career was spent providing the most compassionate and loving care for her patients. During her more than 20 years working at the Medical Care facility in Mt. Pleasant Dr. Gross referred to her as “Dr. Shelley” because she always knew her patients so well and could provide such thorough reports on them. Shelley spent the last part of her career at Alter Care in Big Rapids and Ace Home Health Care of Howard City. In 1988 Shelley married Neil Davis, together they raised Shaun, Heather (Andra) McCray, Trisha, Christopher (Andrea) , James, Neil and Tonya (Mike) Evans. Shelley loved nursing, but her greatest joy was her children andgrandchildren. She loved spending time with them and spoiling them. Shelley will be forever missed by her loving family including her husband, Neil, Parents, Larry and Patsy, children and grandchildren, Cheyenne, Haylee, Hunter, Avri, Peyton, Andra, Ariana, Sahara, Saige and Scarlett. Siblings Darcy (Scott) Haviaras, Scott (Sara) Dalrymple, Marcia (Doug) Franks and many aunts , uncles, nieces and nephews. Also by her extended family, Janette (Dan) Beebe and her family. Shelley was preceded in death by her younger brother, John, neice, Krystal and her grandparents. Shelley was the most loving and selfless daughter, mother, sister and wife. Your pain and suffering is over, Shelley, rest now with the angels. The family would like to express special thanks to Samantha and Mark from Heartland Hospice for their kind and compassionate care. You made Shelley’s final days as comfortable as possible. Funeral services for Shelley will be Friday August 2, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Vincent DePaul Catholic Church in Shepherd. Visitation will be Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Berry Funeral Home in Shepherd with a scripture service at 7 p.m. at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Mt. Pleasant.
Published in Morning Sun on Aug. 1, 2019