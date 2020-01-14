|
|
Sherman Rowley, a 40-year resident of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020, at University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor with his loving family by his side. He was 67. Sherm was born May 29, 1952, in Lansing, son of the late Richard Lawrence and Mary Alma (Paden) Rowley. He graduated from Dewitt High School in 1970 and attended Lansing Community College for two years. Sherm was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1972 and proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1974. During his service, he married the love of his life, Shirley J. Fish, on March 4, 1973, at Grace Lutheran Church in Lansing. He would earn his Bachelor of Science from Southern Illinois University in 1976 and received his license to practice mortuary science in 1977. Sherm began his career in funeral service as an apprentice with Palmer-Bush Funeral Home in Lansing. He and Shirley, along with the girls, moved to Mt. Pleasant in 1979 where he began working for Stinson-Helms Funeral Home, a business he would eventually purchase in 2010. Sherm owned and operated Rowley Funeral Home from 2010 until the business merged with Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home on August 30, 2018. During Sherm’s 40-year career, he served thousands of families with dignity and respect. He was generous with his time, volunteering for numerous community organizations including his membership with Kiwanis since 1977 (past president, treasurer and secretary). Sherm served on the John H. Goodrow Board since 1995 (past president), Board of Pardee Cancer Treatment, and volunteered for Christmas Outreach (acting as treasurer for 35 years). In his leisure time, Sherm enjoyed traveling, camping, and woodworking. He was proud of the handmade chests which he donated to the John H. Goodrow Fund. He also made chests for his dear friends in Wisconsin and one for each grandchild. He was fond of the opportunities he had riding dirt bikes with his son Jake. He could also be found fixing or building things. Nothing gave him greater joy than spending time with his grandchildren. He loved cheering on his grandchildren at their soccer games, musicals, dance recitals, basketball games, cub scout activities, etc. Above all, though, Sherm loved and adored his family. Sherm touched the lives of so many. His dedication to his community, his compassion for those he served, and his love for his family will be his legacy. Sherm leaves behind his loving wife of 46 years, Shirley; twin daughters, Sarah (Heath) Nestle and Ann (Chad) Hill; son, Jacob (Christine) Rowley; and grandchildren, Justin and Jessica Hill, Andrew and Melody Rowley, and Benjamin and Brayden Nestle. Also surviving are his siblings, Christine Reist (Jim Rush) of Charlotte and Timothy (Lucy) Rowley of Monroe. To celebrate Sherman’s life, his funeral will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Charles R. Lux Family Funeral Home (Stinson-Helms & Rowley Chapels) with the Rev. Connie Bongard officiating. Immediately following, all are invited to join the family for a luncheon in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery following the meal. Friends are welcome to pay their respects at the funeral home on Friday from 3-8 p.m. and on Saturday one hour prior to the service. Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider organizations that were dear to Sherm’s heart: Kiwanis, John H. Goodrow Fund, Pardee Cancer Treatment, or Christmas Outreach for Isabella County. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
Published in Morning Sun on Jan. 15, 2020