Shirleen Gepford, 83, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Rosebush passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born March 24, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Wilmer and Eileen (Halfmann) Cotter. She graduated from Beal City High School in 1955 and worked for Central Michigan University as a custodian and food preparer, retiring in 1993. She established Green’s Towing in 1981, of which she operated until 2013. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles, Sacred Heart Parish, and enjoyed dancing, flower gardening, and music. Shirleen is survived by four children, Gregory (Jane) Gepford of Mt. Pleasant, Deonna (Alan) Kremsreiter of Shepherd, Tiffany Gepford (Chad Gittus) of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeremy Gepford of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Brett Lackie, Rachel Lackie, Todd (Lacey) Gepford, Tony Gepford, Theresa (Tyler) Todd, Claire Doty, Sterling Gepford, Dylan Gittus, and Cole Gittus; four great grandchildren; siblings, Ronald Cotter of Weidman, John ‘Jack’ Cotter of Florida, Larry (Karol) Cotter of Weidman, Mary Kay (Arnnie) Price of Mt. Pleasant, and Tom Cotter of Sparta; sister in-law, Nancy Cotter, of Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Kay Lackie in 2018; son in-law, Richard Lackie in 2012; granddaughter, Olivia Doty; brother, James Cotter; and sister in-law, Bev Cotter. Cremation has taken place. Shirleen’s funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Sacred Heart Church with Father Loren Kalinowski officiating. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Those attending are required to wear face masks and adhere to social distancing. Following the service, burial will be in Calvary Cemetery and a luncheon will take place in Lincoln Reception Center (attached to the funeral home). To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com