Shirleen Gepford, 83, of Mt. Pleasant and formerly of Rosebush passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at The Laurels of Mt. Pleasant. She was born March 24, 1937, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late Wilmer and Eileen (Halfmann) Cotter. She graduated from Beal City High School in 1955 and worked for Central Michigan University as a custodian and food preparer, retiring in 1993. She established Green’s Towing in 1981, of which she operated until 2013. She was a member of the Moose Lodge, Eagles, Sacred Heart Parish, and enjoyed dancing, flower gardening, and music. Shirleen is survived by four children, Gregory (Jane) Gepford of Mt. Pleasant, Deonna (Alan) Kremsreiter of Shepherd, Tiffany Gepford (Chad Gittus) of Mt. Pleasant, and Jeremy Gepford of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Brett Lackie, Rachel Lackie, Todd (Lacey) Gepford, Tony Gepford, Theresa (Tyler) Todd, Claire Doty, Sterling Gepford, Dylan Gittus, and Cole Gittus; three great grandchildren with another due in July; siblings, Ronald Cotter of Weidman, John ‘Jack’ Cotter of Florida, Larry (Karol) Cotter of Weidman, Mary Kay (Arnnie) Price of Mt. Pleasant, and Tom Cotter of Sparta; sister in-law, Nancy Cotter, of Shepherd; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Debra Kay Lackie in 2018; son in-law, Richard Lackie in 2012; granddaughter, Olivia Doty; brother, James Cotter; and sister in-law, Bev Cotter. Shirleen has been cremated and her memorial service will be held once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. To leave a condolence for the family or to sign the online guest book please visit www.CharlesRLux.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Morning Sun from May 12 to May 13, 2020.